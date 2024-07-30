Hezbollah does not expect Israeli ground invasion of Lebanon — Al Jazeera source

BEIRUT, July 30. /TASS/. The Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah does not expect an invasion of the Lebanese territory by Israeli forces under the pretext of responding to the shelling of the Majdal Shams community in the Golan Heights, a source in the movement's leadership said in a commentary to the Al Jazeera TV channel.

"We do not expect a ground invasion of Lebanese territory, even a limited one," the channel's source said. "However, we are in a state of full [combat] readiness," he added.

The source stressed that the movement took the Israeli leadership's threats seriously and was determined to respond to any potential attack by the Jewish state. The decision regarding "the form and scale of the response" will be made by Hezbollah's leadership.

In particular, the source said, the movement's fighters "are capable of powerful strikes against [Israeli] military installations in Haifa and the Golan, as well as against the Ramat David airbase."

On July 27, in the Golan town of Majdal Shams, home to members of the Druze mountain community, 12 teenagers were killed when a rocket hit a sports ground. The Israeli authorities blamed Lebanon and Hezbollah for the incident, promising a harsh response. Hezbollah disclaims responsibility for the incident.