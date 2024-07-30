Spain permits Russian frigate to dock in country

MADRID, July 30. /TASS/. The Spanish commercial fleet administration has permitted Russia’s Shtandart sailing frigate to dock at the kingdom’s port despite sanctions so that the ship can replenish food supplies and carry out some much-needed maintenance, a source in its press service told TASS.

"The chief commercial fleet administration <…> has permitted the forced call of the Shtandart ship strictly for the time necessary to conduct supply and replacement operations," which should be done "immediately upon arrival so that the ship departs as soon as possible," the source said without specifying the port that the ship may call at. The ship is allegedly not far from Galicia's Coast in the northwest of Spain.

Earlier reports said that the ship’s crew was experiencing issues with calling at ports due to anti-Russia sanctions imposed at the end of June. Spanish media outlets have said that 11 people are currently on board, including minors.

The frigate Shtandart is an exact replica of the military ship built by Peter the Great in 1703 for the defense of St. Petersburg. The modern Shtandart was constructed in 1999. The ship is based is in St. Petersburg, though the frigate has long been sailing along the Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean. Onboard training programs are carried out for those willing to try their hand at being sailors of the ship. The vessel is also used for movie production and various fests.