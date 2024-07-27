Israeli military believes Hezbollah fired rocket that hit Golan Heights village

TEL AVIV, July 27. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces said initial data indicates the rocket that killed people in a Golan Heights village on Saturday was launched by Hezbollah.

"According to an assessment of the situation by the Israel Defense Forces and the intelligence at hand, the rocket toward Majdal Shams was launched by the Hezbollah terrorist organization," the IDF said in a statement. "The Hezbollah terrorist organization is behind a rocket attack earlier this evening on a soccer field in Majdal Shams that caused multiple civilian casualties and killed children."

According to the latest data, nine children and teenagers were killed and more than 30 other people were injured in the Majdal Shams incident. Hezbollah denied any involvement.

Majdal Shams sits near the separation line between Israel and Syria and has been under Israeli control since the 1967 Six-Day War. Most people in the village are Druze, an Arab ethnoreligious group.