Trump narrowly leading Harris in four key states, survey indicates

NEW YORK, July 25./TASS/. Former US President Donald Trump is leading Vice President Kamala Harris in four battleground states that are likely to decide the outcome of the upcoming presidential election, according to a survey released by Emerson College Polling and The Hill.

Trump is ahead of Harris in Arizona (at 49% to 44%), Georgia (at 48% to 46%), Michigan (at 46% to 45%) and Pennsylvania (48% to 46%). The two are tied in Wisconsin, according to the poll.

The survey was carried out on July 22-23, involving about 800 US voters from each state. The margin of error is three percentage points.

Last Sunday, US President Joe Biden announced his decision not to seek re-election, supporting Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee for US president.

The presidential election will be held in the United States on November 5. Biden was supposed to remain at the top of the Democratic ticket. He was expected to be formally nominated at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on August 19-22. However, after Biden’s poor debate performance on June 27, calls intensified, particularly among Democrats, for the incumbent president to drop out of the race.