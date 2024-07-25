Putin, Syrian president discuss interaction due to escalation in Middle East

BEIRUT, July 25. /TASS/. Syrian leader Bashar Assad has traveled to Moscow on a working visit to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discuss with him the entire range of bilateral relations and coordination of actions amid events in the Middle East, Syria’s presidential office said.

"President al-Assad considered that both Syria and Russia have faced difficult challenges and have always been able to overcome them, noting the mutual trust and credibility that underpin the relations of the two countries and peoples," it said in a statement.

Previously, the two leaders met in the Kremlin on March 15, 2023, with their talks lasting three hours. Putin and Assad had a phone conversation on March 23, 2024, when Assad resolutely condemned the terror attack on Crocus City Hall, stressing that Syria was mourning together with the Russian people.