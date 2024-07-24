{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Plane catches fire after skidding off runway at Kathmandu airport

There were a total of 19 people aboard the plane

NEW DELHI, July 24. /TASS/. A Saurya Airlines aircraft skidded off the runway and caught fire during takeoff at Tribhuvan International Airport in the Nepalese capital of Kathmandu, Nepal’s Khabarhub media outlet reported.

According to the Kathmandu Post newspaper, rescuers pulled five bodies out of the plane. The flight captain survived and was taken to the hospital. There were a total of 19 people aboard the plane.

The flight was heading from Kathmandu to the Nepalese city of Pokhara. Firefighters are working at the site.

Rescuers recover 18 bodies after plane catches fire at Kathmandu airport
There were a total of 19 people aboard the plane, the flight captain survived and was taken to the hospital
Read more
Trump says US fiasco in Afghanistan 'emboldened' Russia to launch special op in Ukraine
The politician said that the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan was "the worst humiliation in the history of" the US
Read more
EU suggests freezing Russian Central Bank accounts for lengthy period — Bloomberg
Countries have been working to finalize plan of proving Ukraine with a $50-billion loan, using profits generated by Russia’s immobilized sovereign assets.
Read more
Biden delegates certain Russia-related functions to secretaries of treasury, state
According to the statement, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken were given the functions related to confiscation of frozen Russian assets in favor of Ukraine
Read more
West uses political methods against its rivals in nuclear power generation — diplomat
Such steps run counter to the principles of free trade, Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Mikhail Kondratenkov says
Read more
Harris says she has enough support to become Democratic presidential nominee
According to the US vice-President, she got enough votes
Read more
Hungary blocks aid to Kiev from EU peace fund until Lukoil problem is resolved — Szijjarto
According to the report, Slovakia and Hungary said earlier this month that they had stopped receiving oil froAm Lukoil through the Druzhba pipeline after Ukraine imposed a ban last month on the transit of resources from Lukoil
Read more
Japan, Russian step up naval activities near Russian borders — diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said that Tokyo was promoting Washington’s initiatives and concepts in the region, including blocs that are "aimed at ‘double deterrence’ of Russia and China"
Read more
Trump proved brave enough to deal with China, DPRK, Russia, Elon Musk says
He praised US ex-President for raising his fist after being attacked
Read more
New mobilization in Ukraine to seriously harm its economy — The Washington Post
Ukrainian economist Sergey Fursa told the newspaper that the mobilization frightens the Ukrainians, who are more likely to hide from the draft than go to work
Read more
Zelensky's statements about negotiations better than war to last Ukrainian — Kremlin
"But we cannot yet judge what exactly is behind these words [Zelensky's words about the possibility of negotiations], what concrete plans are being talked about and what actions are being taken in this direction, if the conversation is serious," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Blind rivalry of Democrats, Republicans destructive for US, says Robert Kennedy Jr
Instead of solving these problems, politicians direct attention of their population toward less important issues, such as transgender athletes, gun control or others, Kennedy Jr. wrote
Read more
Trump has 64% chance of winning US presidential election — bookmakers
The US presidential election will be held on November 5
Read more
Shift of control over WB, IMF to BRICS only matter of time — World Bank executive director
"Therefore, we need to patiently work on bringing this moment closer and not give in to the provocations of those who cling to the outdated global system," Roman Marshavin noted
Read more
Russia continues supplying oil to Slovakia, Hungary via Druzhba pipeline — Novak
Slovakia, Hungary and the Czech Republic have never abandoned oil supplies from Russia and they would like them to continue, the minister noted
Read more
Biden to deliver speech on withdrawal from presidential race on July 24 — WaPo reporter
The US Presidential election will take place on November 5
Read more
Multi-apartment house in Belgorod Region partially destroyed after Ukrainian drone attack
Two cars were damaged in the city of Shebekino
Read more
LGBT madness in West driving many to move away, including to Russia — Lavrov
As an example, Sergey Lavrov cited US billionaire and celebrity entrepreneur Elon Musk moving to Texas because in California neoliberal values are already "off the charts"
Read more
Attacks on Houthis in Yemen only strengthened their authority in region — Russian diplomat
"Russia rejects the use of forces against Yemeni opponents," Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
Rosneft CEO says Russia to supply record gas volume of around 40 bcm to China in 2024
Moreover, China became the largest purchaser of Russian coal in 2023 as deliveries climbed by 60% to over 100 mln tons, Igor Sechin noted
Read more
Rosneft CEO says tankers for NSR to be built together with Chinese companies
The Northern Sea Route is a shipping route and the main sea line in the Russian sector of the Arctic Ocean
Read more
Moscow to respond to any of Seoul’s steps against Russia — senior diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko called on South Korea "to soberly assess the current situation on the Peninsula and focus on its own security interests rather on those of third countries"
Read more
Russia imposes entry ban on 13 Japanese nationals in tit-for-tat action — MFA
Also on the sanctions list are other members of Japan's business community, including Shinsei Bussan Co President Seigo Iwamatsu, Toray Industries President Mitsuo Ohya and others
Read more
Russian economy growing despite Western sanctions — official
The Russian economy is gradually reducing dependency on export of commodities, developing through sectors that bring high added value, which is why China’s interest in cooperation with Russia is growing, Boris Titov noted
Read more
Putin says Crimea is Russia’s 'holy land', center of nation’s spiritual unity
He spoke at a gala show on the occasion of the 7th anniversary of Crimea’s reunification with Russia. stressing that "it is a holiday for our entire vast country"
Read more
Russia to continue airstrikes in Syria until it takes out militants staging provocations
Deputy Head of Russia's Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides in Syria Rear Admiral Oleg Gurinov said that high-precision strikes were launched against militant targets in the Sarjah area of the Idlib de-escalation zone on June 27
Read more
Europe’s theft of Russian assets not be unanswered — Kremlin
"Such thieves’ actions cannot be left without reciprocity," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Read more
Kiev 'patches up holes' on frontline with mobilized soldiers — Estonian ex-General
According to Uhtegi, Ukraine simply does not have enough troops, and military units, sent to the frontline, are often staffed at about 60%
Read more
West preparing for direct military conflict with Russia — Vucic
"They are not ready now, but I think they will be ready," Serbian President said
Read more
US Secret Service head admits denying numerous requests to increase Trump’s security
Trump was shot during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on July 13
Read more
China ready to promote development of global energy alongside Russia — Xi
According to the Chinese president, Beijing is committed to mutually beneficial cooperation in this area and will support the preservation of sustainable supply chains
Read more
Ill-wishers unable to mar relations with Russia, says Serbian president
Earlier, Aleksandar Vucic said that Serbia intends to pursue its policy in line with the plans to join the European Union, but will maintain its stance on refusing to join anti-Russian sanctions
Read more
Underground resistance says Kiev prepares provocations along Crimea’s seashore
"We can say with certainty that the enemy is working even on the maritime section of the Crimean peninsula," a representative of a group called Dozor said
Read more
Everyone understands swift end to conflict crucial — Zelensky
The Russian authorities have repeatedly declared their readiness to negotiate with Ukraine on the settlement of the conflict
Read more
Russia, Vietnam work to expand list of direct flights
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told TASS that number of flights will be increased in the near future
Read more
Trump sees Biden’s election exit as Democratic coup
The politician also revealed that he had a "nice" phone conversation with Biden after the assassination attempt
Read more
Russia’s State Duma passes law on two-year imprisonment term for spreading drug propaganda
Therefore, Article 230.3 (propaganda of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, their analogs or precursors, plants containing narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances or their precursors) will be introduced to the Criminal Code
Read more
Russian troops liberate Ivano-Daryevka community in DPR over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Center destroyed another US-made Abrams tank and inflicted more than 405 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day
Read more
Biden confirms plans to address nation on July 24
It will be Biden’s first public speech delivered after he withdrew from the presidential race
Read more
Russian national detained in Paris on suspicion of destabilizing situation during Olympics
According to the Agence France-Presse, the police apprehended a Russian national born in 1984
Read more
Soldiers from 13 countries to ascend Mount Elbrus — Russian defense ministry
More than 50 soldiers from 13 countries, including Armenia, Afghanistan, Brazil, India, Jordan, Iraq, Iran, China, Mongolia, Namibia, Oman, Ecuador, and Russia, will take part in the ascent
Read more
Russia to substitute agriculture supplies from US, Australia to China — official
It is reported that Russian producers have already taken the largest part of the Chinese market and they help China ensure food security, which is a firm basis of development
Read more
US views Europe as competition, subjugates continent to its interests — Lavrov
According to the top Russian diplomat, Europe’s ongoing deindustrialization is what Washington has long been seeking, i.e. "not to let Russia and Germany have closer relations"
Read more
Chinese Navy destroyer arrives in St. Petersburg
According to a TASS correspondent, the ship moored on the Leuitenant Schmidt Embankment in front of The Church of the Dormition of the Mother of God on Vasilyevsky Island
Read more
Russian forces knock out Ukrainian soldiers from firing positions in Makeyevka — expert
Andrey Marochko emphasized that Russian servicemen "continue to fight for the liberation of Makeyevka"
Read more
Scholz must explain change of course on use of arms against Russia — lawmaker
"Like millions of Germans, I fear a further escalation that could one day end in a World War III," Sahra Wagenknecht said
Read more
West’s task to destroy Ukraine accomplished, says Russian general
"And now they can calmly, just like in the case of Afghanistan a while ago, abandon Ukraine and pass on to the next country, bringing their democracy there," Apty Alaudinov said
Read more
Ukrainian energy holding tells citizens they are on their own this winter
CEO of DTEK Dmitry Sakharuk said that company had lost 90% of its generation capacities
Read more
Belarus’ death sentence for German national enters into effect
According to the newspaper, the German national was recruited by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on September 20, 2023, in order to carry out terror attacks against Belarusian National Security
Read more
Duma passes bill expanding list of foreign organizations that can be deemed undesirable
The current rules allow only the activities of foreign NGOs to be recognized as undesirable in Russia
Read more
En+ interested in constructing energy projects in Mongolia
En+ is a vertically integrated aluminum and power producer
Read more
Six Ukrainian drones destroyed in Kursk Region during day
A building of an industrial enterprise was damaged by a kamikaze drone in Sudzha and two trucks were hit by munitions dropped from drones near Veseloye
Read more
North Korean foreign minister calls UN chief `puppet of US’ after ICBM launch — KCNA
This clearly proves that he is a puppet of the US, North Korea’s Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said
Read more
Fishing vessels with Russian crew members on board sinks in Atlantic — newspaper
Seven are listed as missing, while six others are presumed dead, The Guardian reported
Read more
New historical complex to become symbol of Russia's special op struggle — governor
Mikhail Razvozhayev explained that the conflict in which Russia has been drawn is proceeding not only on the front
Read more
Russia’s Iskander missile strike wipes out 50 foreign instructors in Kharkov Region
The crew of an Iskander-M tactical missile system delivered a missile strike at the temporary deployment site of instructors and mercenaries from Western countries in the settlement of Dergachi in the Kharkov Region
Read more
Iran plans to launch two satellites from Russian spaceport — news agency
Kosar can be used for agricultural purposes, surveying and border demarcation
Read more
North Korea launches more trash balloons to the South
One of the balloons landed on the presidential office compound
Read more
Politician of Ukrainian origin suggests seizing Russian real estate in Berlin — Bild
Lilia Usyk, a Ukrainian-born member of the Berlin City Parliament, demands that Brussels clarify its plans to impose European sanctions on Russia and determine whether Germany has the authority to confiscate the property
Read more
Kiev wary of 'reboot' of US-Russian relations under Trump — Time
It is reported that Trump is likely to reduce the volume of aid provided to Kiev, and will push Zelensky to sign a peace agreement that would benefit Russia
Read more
Press review: Assessing Kamala's election chances and Zelensky sings different tune
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, July 23rd
Read more
Vietnamese navy frigate calls at Russia’s Vladivostok
Various cultural events are scheduled for its crew, including sightseeing tours and a visit to the Pacific Fleet Museum
Read more
Russia calls on BRICS to pool efforts against use of e-payment systems by terrorists
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin lauded dialogue between the countries’ law enforcement on criminal prosecution and punishment of terrorists as useful
Read more
Russia, Iran set to sign 'historic' comprehensive partnership
It was agreed to launch internal procedures necessary to prepare the agreement for signing within the framework of top-level bilateral interaction in the near future, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said
Read more
Netanyahu says Hamas’ spirit 'starting to break'
"The decisions that we make are fateful decisions for the future of the State of Israel and the Zionist enterprise," the Israeli prime minister said
Read more
Ukrainian military airstrip hit in Voznesensk, Nikolayev Region — underground resistance
Sergey Lebedev specified that the Ukrainian air defense system attempted to down a missile, but the air defense missile also fell on the airstrip territory
Read more
Russian tennis player Andreeva says excited to play on Paris courts at 2024 Olympics
The 2024 WTA Iasi Open tennis tournament is played on outdoor clay courts in Romania between July 22 and 28
Read more
Lavrov to discuss Putin’s Eurasian security plan in Laos — diplomat
According to the Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, Russia feels the need to discuss militarization of the Asia-Pacific Region
Read more
Russian budget revenues growing, no spare money — Putin
"I very much expect that you will keep a close eye on the financial discipline," the Russia president noted, addressing Kovalchuk
Read more
Explosions damage port infrastructure in Ukraine’s southern Odessa Region
Earlier, air raid sirens went off in several Ukrainian regions, including Odessa
Read more
Major fire rages in southern Ukraine
According to the reports, the burning smell can be felt in several districts of the Nikolayev city
Read more
Sweden cannot accept world data on stability of Russian economy — Foreign Ministry
"Sweden is worried that for some reason sanctions are not working and that 'Russian propaganda is lying about the stability of the Russian economy'," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Lukoil keeps volumes of oil supplies to pipeline system — source
Oil is transported through the Druzhba pipeline in line with accepted nominations, the source said
Read more
Experts say three weapons fired at Trump rally
Forensics expert Robert Maher suggested that "the gunman was about 360 to 393 feet from the podium"
Read more
World Bank sending signals to Russia on readiness to resume cooperation
Moreover, the World Bank does not acknowledge sanctions against Moscow imposed by the West, which is why Russian companies can still cooperate with this international financial organization, Roman Marshavin noted
Read more
Moscow vows harsh response to use of proceeds from frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
The first tranche of funds from expropriated revenues from frozen Russian assets to the tune of 1.4 bln euros will be remitted to the European Commission during the first week of August, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said earlier
Read more
Russian premier to meet with young scientists in Novosibirsk
Mikhail Mishustin arrived in Novosibirsk on Tuesday
Read more
Tokyo on path of eroding its nuclear-free status, Moscow to respond appropriately
"Of special concern are Japan’s plans to ‘erode’ it national non-nuclear status, either through joining the so-called joint missions with the United States or by means of discussing plans for the deployment of American intermediate-range missiles on the Japanese islands," Andrey Rudenko said
Read more
Attempt on Trump's life could have ruined possibility of settlement in Ukraine — expert
According to Richard Black, "throughout the campaign, the administration seems to have provided inadequate security for Biden’s presidential opponents"
Read more
Boeing, Antonov agree on military cooperation, including drone maintenance
The bilateral memorandum of understanding covers material provision and repair services for drones, including the ScanEagle, used by the Ukrainian armed forces
Read more
Russia concludes that US not interested in ratifying nuclear test ban treaty — diplomat
At the same time, Russia continues to take full part in the CTBT process
Read more
Russia imposes sanctions on 15 British nationals — Foreign Ministry
The list of the 15 British nationals who fell under the sanctions is available on the Russian foreign ministry’s website
Read more
Probability of Trump winning US presidential race nearing 70% — British bookmakers
Betting odds on the US ex-President range from 1.57 to 1.44
Read more
Belarusian foreign minister arrives in Pyongyang
Maxim Ryzhenkov was greeted by Kim Jong Gyu, vice-minister of the Foreign Ministry of the DPRK
Read more
Biden’s exit from campaign to have serious impact on Ukrainian crisis — Russian diplomat
"Amid unresolved problems in the US economy, including inflation and rising unemployment, it will be increasingly difficult for politicians to explain to voters why their country is spending countless billions of dollars to support a military conflict in faraway Eastern Europe," Boris Gryzlov said
Read more
Three explosions, drone sounds heard in Melitopol
Sounds resembling engines of unmanned aerial vehicles were heard in the city
Read more
Ukrainian drones attack ferry in Krasnodar Region port, there are casualties — governor
One Russian citizen was killed and five others were injured in the attack
Read more
Biden suffered undisclosed ‘medical emergency’ in Nevada on July 17 — journalist
According to Jordan Schachtel, the emergency was far more serious than the general malaise
Read more
Russia will prosecute those involved in stealing its assets in legal ways — Kremlin
Europe opted for the worst way when deciding to use frozen Russian assets to help Kiev, Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Russia expands use of Vikhr missiles in Ukraine operation
Vikhr demonstrates "phenomenal hit precision"
Read more
Valdai discussion club to hold its first conference in Africa
The event will bring together around 40 experts from Russia and East Africa
Read more
Russian forces eliminate over 9,000 Ukrainian troops at LPR borders in past week — expert
Over the past week, Russian forces destroyed 137 field artillery guns, 23 electronic warfare stations, 54 field artillery depots, 7 tanks and more than 140 various combat vehicles of the Ukrainian army
Read more
West should prepare for war in three years, UK general says
Last year, CIA Director William Burns said that, according to the US intelligence, Chinese leader Xi Jinping ordered the Armed Forces to be ready to carry out an operation on seizure of control over Taiwan by 2027
Read more
Russian forces hit two Ukrainian echelons in DPR, killing up to 240 militants
More than 60 pieces of equipment were destroyed
Read more
Crashed 'Superjet' plane exceeded designated airspeed, went into dive — Aviation Committee
The crew attempted to take the plane out of the dive using the control stick, but they were unable to do that
Read more
Drone drops explosive charge next to apartment building in Belgorod region — governor
Damage reports are being verified
Read more
Return to normal dialogue with Japan currently impossible — Russian diplomat
According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, as for relations with Japan, Moscow will be guided "solely by its national interests," while Japan has "short-sightedly chosen a hostile policy towards Russia with regard to the situation around Ukraine"
Read more
BRICS members in talks on Iran’s idea of integrating payment systems — diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko underscored that "creating clearance and payment infrastructure" would be an important step in strengthening the financial sovereignty of BRICS
Read more
No one can drive a wedge between Russia, Iran — Russian diplomat
Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko noted that the relations are not susceptible to external influence
Read more
First tranche of revenues from Russian assets to be transferred to EC in August
"We are not going only to provide military support for Ukraine” but the EU is also going to buy weapons from this country, Josep Borrell noted
Read more
West overestimates effectiveness of pressure on Russian, Chinese economies — Rosneft CEO
According to Igor Sechin, despite the predicted "inevitable" slowdown of the Chinese economy, the IMF estimates that China's contribution to global economic growth over the next five years will be 21% - more than the combined contribution of all G7 countries (20%)
Read more