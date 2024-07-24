Plane catches fire after skidding off runway at Kathmandu airport

NEW DELHI, July 24. /TASS/. A Saurya Airlines aircraft skidded off the runway and caught fire during takeoff at Tribhuvan International Airport in the Nepalese capital of Kathmandu, Nepal’s Khabarhub media outlet reported.

According to the Kathmandu Post newspaper, rescuers pulled five bodies out of the plane. The flight captain survived and was taken to the hospital. There were a total of 19 people aboard the plane.

The flight was heading from Kathmandu to the Nepalese city of Pokhara. Firefighters are working at the site.