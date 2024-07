NAIROBI, July 23. /TASS/. As many as 229 people have died as a result of a landslide in southern Ethiopia, the AFP news agency reported.

Earlier, 157 people were reported dead.

The landslide occurred in the Geze Gofa Region in the south of the country. Ethiopia is currently in the midst of the rainy season, which began in July and is expected to last until mid-September. Persistent rains sometimes cause landslides in the country.