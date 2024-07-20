NATO must realize it won’t win, Ortega tells Volodin

MANAGUA, July 21. /TASS/. NATO must realize that, by worsening the conflict in Ukraine, it brings its defeat closer, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega said during the meeting with Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin.

"As for the Ukrainian conflict, it is necessary for NATO to realize once and for all: they will be unable to win, and everything they do perpetuating it, worsens it, which brings the defeat closer," the president said.

He also called Western anti-Russian sanctions criminal, adding that they weaken their initiators and the whole world.

"They do not realize that their criminal actions in economy and finance weaken not only themselves, but the entire world as well," he said, calling the initiators of these restrictions ‘bandits’ and condemning the sanctions.