Majority of Americans think Biden should withdraw from presidential race

NEW YORK, July 18. /TASS/. Seventy percent of Americans believe that US President Joe Biden should end his election campaign and allow the Democratic Party to nominate another candidate to compete for president, according to a public opinion poll conducted by the NORC research center for the Associated Press (AP).

As many as 70% of survey participants believe that Biden should drop out of the election race and give way to another Democrat. This view is shared by 73% of Republican respondents and 65% of Democrats. Just 28% of respondents think Biden should carry on with his campaign.

The poll was conducted from July 11 to July 15. It surveyed about 1,200 Americans over the age of 18 across the country. The margin of error was 3.8%

On July 2, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported that US Vice President Kamala Harris is considered the most likely candidate to replace Biden if he withdraws from the race. According to a poll by The Economist and YouGov Institute released on July 11, about 73% of Democrats believe Harris should be the party’s nominee in the November presidential election.

The US presidential election will be held on November 5. Biden, who is running for a second term, has secured the support of enough delegates from the Democratic Party. At the Republican National Convention on July 15, Donald Trump was officially tapped as the GOP's nominee for president.