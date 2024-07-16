Belarus anti-war, but stands ready to defend itself if necessary — Lukashenko

MINSK, July 16. /TASS/. The people of Belarus do not want war but will give a "resolute and tough response" to any provocation, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday.

"We will continue to develop, strengthen and improve our Armed Forces, taking into account the experience of combat operations," BelTA news agency quoted Lukashenko as saying at a ceremony to honor graduates of higher military educational institutions and senior officers at the Palace of Independence.

"Belarusians do not want war, but will give a resolute and tough response to any provocation," the president continued. "Each of you are aware of this. This is our principled position. We have the strength and means to fight back any aggressor."

Lukashenko noted that the military personnel are well aware of the current situation near the country’s southern and western borders. According to him, the people of Belarus are facing the same situation that their ancestors experienced 80 years ago and now they need to stand strong and prevent their enemies from dragging the country into a military conflict.

"We have been doing everything necessary for this, up to hosting the most terrible thing - nuclear weapons," he noted.

Lukashenko said that Belarus is sometimes accused of escalating the situation, when in fact, it is simply providing for its military security and strengthening its defensive capabilities in order to prevent a repeat of what happened during World War II.

"You are officers," he said addressing the graduates of the military institutions and senior officers. "In the eyes of millions of your compatriots the people in uniform are the main guarantor of the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.".