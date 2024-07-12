Biden says Israel, Hamas agree on framework for Gaza ceasefire

WASHINGTON, July 13. /TASS/. Israel and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas have agreed on a framework for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, US President Joe Biden said.

"Six weeks ago I laid out a comprehensive framework for how to achieve a ceasefire and bring the hostages home. There is still work to do and these are complex issues, but that framework is now agreed to by both Israel and Hamas. My team is making progress and I'm determined to get this done," Biden wrote on the X social media platform.

A new round of indirect talks between the parties to the Gaza conflict became possible after Hamas’s latest response to the proposals that US President Joe Biden put forward in late May. On July 3, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office and Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency said they had received a response from Hamas regarding a hostage deal, and Israel’s response to it was in the works. The next day, Hamas announced Political Bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh’s consultations with Egypt, Qatar and Turkey about ways to resolve the situation in Gaza.