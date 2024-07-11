Decision on US missiles in Germany not new, meets its interests, says Scholz

WASHINGTON, July 11. /TASS/. The decision to start deploying new US weapons in Germany in 2026 "meets the interests" of Germany and is in line with its security concept, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in Washington.

"In my opinion, this is the right decision," he said. "This is also reflected in the German government's security strategy. It is a deterrence measure. It will ensure peace, it is a necessary and important decision taken at the right time," Scholz added.

"This decision was made a while back, it does not come as a surprise for anyone involved in security policy and peace policy. Because it actually fits exactly into the security strategy of the German government, which is publicly discussed and in which everything is precisely listed and explained," the chancellor said.

According to an earlier joint statement released by Washington and Berlin, the United States will begin deploying new longer-range fire capabilities in Germany in 2026. Russia's Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said that these plans made likelier a missile arms race and could lead to uncontrolled escalation.