SCO considers creating nuclear cooperation center — Energy Ministry of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, July 11. /TASS/. The countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) intend to study the possibility of creating a scientific and technical center for nuclear cooperation within the organization and to develop partnership in the field of uranium products, the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan said, which came out with an explanation of the strategy for the development of energy cooperation between members of the organization until 2030, adopted earlier at the SCO summit.

"The parties intend to cooperate in the field of uranium products, agreed by the parties, used for peaceful purposes and also to explore the possibilities of interaction within the SCO," the department said. Also, according to the department, "the possibility of creating a scientific and technical center for nuclear cooperation between the SCO member states will be considered."

According to the strategy, the countries of the organization "will be guided by the ability to meet the internal needs for oil and gas of an SCO member state through the priority use of oil and gas resources produced on its territory," the Ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry noted that the strategy involves developing transit potential, considering the possibility of diversifying export routes, and helping to improve the safety and reliability of oil and gas transportation infrastructure.

It was reported that the countries of the organization have also expressed interest in creating joint projects for the production of hydrocarbon-based products, including petrochemicals.

The SCO summit was held in Astana on July 3-4. During the summit Belarus officially became a full member of the organization. The leaders of the SCO countries adopted the Astana Declaration.