Serbia won’t allow another aggression against itself, Vucic tells Biden

BELGRADE, July 10. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he would not allow the West to repeat aggression against his country, as it happened in 1999.

"I see they latched onto us. From [former NATO’s supreme allied commander in Europe, retired US Army General] Wesley Clark today and US President [Joe] Biden talking about the Balkans and what happened in 1999. It is my business to tell them that we are minding our own business and we will continue to do so, but Serbia cannot and will never again be anyone's prey as it was in 1999. Serbia now is serious and responsible. It wants peace, but will not allow anyone in the world to threaten the freedom of our people and our fatherland," Vucic said.

"We need good relations with everyone. We will build them with the Americans and the Russians. I ask them only to learn one small lesson about the Serbs, about the fact that freedom is what we love most of all."

Vucic also noted that retired General Wesley Clark "left an indelible mark on the Balkans," but not in the form of support, aid or infrastructure projects, but by carrying out "the murder of our people and our children."

The NATO aggression against Yugoslavia began on March 24, 1999 and lasted 78 days. The main reason for the operation was "to prevent the genocide of the Albanian population in Kosovo.".