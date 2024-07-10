The Netherlands set to allocate additional $324.8 mln to arm F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine

THE HAGUE, July 10. /TASS/. The Netherlands is set to allocate an additional sum of 300 million euros (some $324.82 million) for the purchase of armaments for F-16 fighter jets that will be soon delivered to Ukraine, the Defense Ministry of the Netherlands said in a statement on Wednesday.

The sum at the issue comes in addition to 150 million euros ($162.4 million), previously reserved for the same purpose.

"We are speaking here about the armaments that will be purchased directly from manufacturers," the Dutch ministry stated.

Earlier in the day, the White House press service issued a joint statement by the leaders of Denmark, the Netherlands and the United States, stating that the Western countries planned to provide Ukraine with squadrons of F-16 fighter jets.

Ukrainian pilots will be able to use the F-16s this summer, the process of transferring the planes has already begun, the statement said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized earlier that the deliveries of new weapons, including F-16s, to Ukraine would not change the situation on the battlefield, but would lead to a prolongation of the conflict. He also noted that if the Ukrainian armed forces receive these fighter jets, they will be burned in the same way as other military equipment touted by the West.