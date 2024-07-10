IDF urges Palestinians to leave city of Gaza

TEL AVIV, July 10. /TASS/. The Israeli military urged the Palestinians that live in the city of Gaza to immediately leave their homes and head to the Central part of the Palestinian enclave, the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper says.

"To all residents of the city of Gaza. Humanitarian corridors allow for a safe and unobstructed passage to safe areas. The city will become a war zone," says the leaflets, disseminated by the IDF.

On Jun 8, the IDF urged the Palestinians in Western part of the city to immediately leave their homes and depart to safe areas in the central part of the enclave.

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated following an incursion of Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip into Israel on October 7, accompanied by killings of residents of Israeli settlements near the border and taking more than 240 hostages, including children, women and elderly people. Hamas cast the attack as a response to Israeli actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Israel declared a complete siege of the Gaza Strip and started striking the enclave and parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.