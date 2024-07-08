Hungarian PM hopes to promote peace in Ukraine at NATO summit

BUDAPEST, July 8. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s trip to the Washington NATO summit on July 9-11 is not part of his peacemaking mission which included visits to Kiev, Moscow and Beijing.

However, Gergely Gulyas, head of the Hungarian Prime Minister's Office, said that the visit may also be used to settle the Ukrainian conflict.

"The prime minister is going to the NATO summit but this is not part of his peace mission, because during such a mission one needs to meet with those who are interested in peace," the Hungarian official said. Nevertheless, participating in the NATO summit "may also be used to achieve such a noble goal as peace," he added.

The spokesman did not specify as to which separate meetings the Hungarian prime minister might hold in the US.

Gulyas specified that Orban will fly out to Washington from Beijing where he held talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. On July 5 in Moscow, Orban and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the possible ways of settling the Ukrainian conflict and launching peace talks. On July 2, the Hungarian premier visited Kiev for a meeting with Vladimir Zelensky.