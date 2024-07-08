Russia losing to Ukraine unthinkable — Hungarian PM

BERLIN, July 8. /TASS/. A Russian defeat in Ukraine is unimaginable, given the balance of power, weapons and technology, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in an interview with Bild Deputy Editor-in-Chief Paul Ronzheimer.

Commenting on his Moscow meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Orban stressed that the Russian leader "has a clear vision of what will happen and how Russia will win." "If we look at the [number of] troops, weapons and technology, Putin cannot lose. A Russian defeat is hard to imagine. The likelihood of Russia facing a defeat is beyond imagination," the Hungarian premier stated.

Orban expects that "the situation on the frontline will get worse in the coming months." "There’s a lot of weapons and the Russians are more determined," he said. "I had the opportunity to talk with both the Ukrainian and the Russian president. And believe me, the next two to three months will be tougher than we think," Orban went on to say. That said, in his words, "now is the right time" to "move from a policy of war to a policy of peace.

The Hungarian premier pointed out that he would like to discuss the possibility of resolving the Ukrainian conflict with five key players, namely Russia, Ukraine, the US, the EU and China.

On July 8, Orban visited China. On July 5, he met with Putin in Moscow to discuss ways to resolve the Ukrainian crisis and launch peace talks. On July 2, Orban visited the Ukrainian capital of Kiev to talk about peace efforts with the country’s President Vladimir Zelensky.