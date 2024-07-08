Hungary expects world powers to encourage Russia, Ukraine to launch talks — official

BUDAPEST, July 8. /TASS/. Budapest expects that world global powers will be able to encourage Ukraine and Russia to launch peace talks in order to end the conflict, Gergely Gulyas, chief of the Hungarian premier’s office, said at a briefing.

"Officials from major European countries, China and the United States should make the parties to the conflict come to the negotiating table in order to ensure a ceasefire, launch peace talks and put an end to the war and the deaths that have been going on for two and a half years," he noted, commenting on Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s visits to Kiev, Moscow and Beijing.

Orban said during his visit to China on Monday that apart from Russia and Ukraine, the answer to the question as to when the conflict would end also depended "on the decisions by the three world powers: the US, the EU and China." "This is why we went to Beijing after my meetings with the warring parties," the Hungarian premier wrote on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

Orban has said on many occasions that it’s only possible to find a solution to the situation in Ukraine together with the US and the EU because the conflict is affecting the entire European security system. He also said that Hungary supported China’s peace initiatives aimed at resolving the Ukraine conflict.

On July 8, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban held talks in Beijing with Chinese President Xi Jinping. On July 5, he made a trip to Moscow to discuss possible ways to resolve the conflict in Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin. On July 2, Orban visited the Ukrainian capital of Kiev to talk about peace efforts with the country’s President Vladimir Zelensky.