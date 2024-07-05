Regional, global issues to become important part of Putin-Modi talks — Indian MFA

NEW DELHI, July 5. /TASS/. The issues of regional and global importance will become an important element of the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra told a briefing.

"The issues of regional and global importance are always discussed by the two leaders. You are perfectly aware of what Prime Minister told Russian President about the conflict in Ukraine," he said.

"The issues of regional and global importance will become an important element of the talks that they will hold," Kwatra added.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs said earlier that Modi would pay a working visit to Moscow on July 8-9 at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit. The leaders will review the entire range of multifaceted relations between the two countries and exchange views on contemporary regional and global issues of mutual interest, the ministry said.

India took a neutral position after the beginning of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine. It has not joined Western sanctions against Moscow.

Modi said at a meeting with Putin on the sidelines of the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) summit in Uzbekistan in September 2022 that today’s era is not the era of wars. The Indian prime minister also noted then that the relations between the South Asian republic and Russia would improve and would be useful for the whole world.