Three Hezbollah fighters killed after Israel’s raids on southern Lebanon

BEIRUT, June 30. /TASS/. Three Hezbollah fighters were killed in Israeli raids on the Shiite militia’s outposts in southern Lebanon.

According to a post on Hezbollah Telegram channel, Israel delivered airstrikes on its firing positions near Houla, as well as on areas near Rab Thalathine, and al-Teibi. Apart from that, Israeli artillery fired at least 40 rounds at the Lebanese territory.

Following the Israeli raids, Hezbollah fighters shelled the headquarters and barracks of the Israeli 91st territorial division in the border settlement of Biranit, causing casualties among the Israeli military.