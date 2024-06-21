Belarus conducts surprise inspection of key military units — Defense Ministry

MINSK, June 21. /TASS/. Belarusian military units are undergoing a surprise readiness check, the press service of the country’s Defense Ministry said.

"The check involves military bases and operative command units, special-op forces, missile and artillery troops, the air force and air defense troops," the military agency said.

According to the press service, the first stage of the inspection will involve "the issues of rapidly capturing designated areas, their engineering preparation, organizing security and defense and assuming combat duties." The ministry specified that in the future, the military bases and units will have to perform combat training tasks.

The snap readiness check will involve the proving grounds and parts of the Brest and Gomel regions, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said. "During this period, military hardware moving through public thoroughfares is possible," it cautioned.