Islamists used Ukraine as transit on way to EU — German authorities

BERLIN, June 18. /TASS/. Militants of the Khorasan Province (Islamic State in the Khorasan Province, ISIS-K) group, which is linked to the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia), used Ukraine as a transit point on their way to Europe, President of Germany’s Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (a counterintelligence service) Thomas Haldenwang told a press conference.

"The ISIS-K has apparently managed to bring its supporters to Western Europe through a wave of refugees from Ukraine, who are now based in various countries," he said. Haldenwang noted that the ISIS-K has been able to unite many radicals around it and that it poses the greatest threat to public safety among Islamist groups at the moment. The group has called for "major terrorist attacks," the official added.

In turn, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser pointed out that law enforcement agencies have detained several Islamists in recent months and may have prevented attacks. According to her, the ministry is making efforts to ensure that radicals can henceforth be expelled to countries such as Afghanistan and Syria.

According to the German security agencies, about 27,000 people in the country can be considered radical followers of Islam.