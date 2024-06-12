At least 17 police injured in clashes outside Armenian parliament

YEREVAN, June 12. /TASS/. At least 17 police officers were injured in clashes with opposition activists outside the Armenian parliament building, Yerevan Police Departmetn head Maj. Gen. Sevan Kocharyan said.

"17 police officers were also wounded," he said, responding to a statement by opposition leader Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, who accused the police of disproportionate use of force.

Overall, a total of 79 citizens and police officers have sought medical assistance so far. According to latest reports, at least 98 people have been detained.

Meanwhile, a crowd of members of the Tavush for the Motherland opposition movement headed by their leader Archbishop Bagrat has reached the Armenian government building, cordoned off by the police. Their march was broadcast live by local news portals.

Police and protestors clashed outside Armenia’s parliament building earlier on Wednesday.