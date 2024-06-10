Iran’s acting foreign minister accuses US of weaponizing dollar

DUBAI, June 10. /TASS/. The US uses the dollar as a weapon, so BRICS is on a mission to change or completely dismantle the Bretton Woods system, as it is based on the dependence of countries on the US currency, Acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani said at a meeting of BRICS foreign ministers in Russia.

"What can be viewed as the most important goal for BRICS is the reform of the Bretton Woods system, which has always been an obstacle to the progress of independent and developing countries," he was quoted as saying in a statement posted to the Telegram channel of the Iranian Foreign Ministry. "The United States has weaponized the dependence of countries on the dollar, which along with illegal sanctions, banking restrictions, inequality in the decision-making process in international financial institutions, and lack of consensus in these organizations has proven that these highly unjust systems must be reformed and dismantled."

Bagheri Kani called BRICS "a symbol and a successful model of cooperation in a new format" and "a coalition of rapidly developing economies." The group, according to the Iranian diplomat, "has demonstrated that it has a well-defined plan, initiative and intention to reform the system of global governance and play a more active role on the international stage."

"The number of countries that want to join BRICS or cooperate with the group, including in the BRICS+ format, is rising by the day, and we will see some of them at tomorrow's meeting."

According to the Iranian politician, "unjust and undemocratic organizations have shown that they cannot cope" with global challenges.

"The unilateral approach to the conduct of affairs on the world stage, the ideology of national superiority and genocide, sanctions and the blockade and other illegal and aggressive measures have made it necessary to create and strengthen new institutions and organizations," he said.

A two-day meeting of BRICS foreign ministers, which is chaired by top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov, began on June 10 in Nizhny Novgorod. This is the first meeting of foreign ministers after the expansion of the group in 2023.

BRICS was founded in 2006, with South Africa joining the original members (Brazil, Russia, India and China) in 2011. Iran, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia, became a full members on January 1, 2024.