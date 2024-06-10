Chinese foreign minister lauds Russia’s efforts toward cooperation within expanded BRICS

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, June 10. /TASS/. As the BRICS chair in 2024, Russia has done a huge job since the latest expansion of the organization to launch cooperation between the ten member countries, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, on the sidelines of a BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting in Nizhny Novgorod.

Since January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates have joined Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

"As the [BRICS] chair, Russia has done huge work on setting up cooperation since BRICS has included new members. We, for one, will do all the necessary work, too," China’s top diplomat assured Lavrov.

Also, Wang expressed his confidence that the event underway in Nizhny Novgorod will "lay a solid basis for the first BRICS summit upon its expansion" as he said that the grouping was seeking to boost "allied cooperation." "[BRICS] expansion will play an increasingly important role in global governance," he emphasized.