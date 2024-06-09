Armenian opposition leader calls on MPs to initiate government dissolution

YEREVAN, June 9. /TASS/. Leader of Armenia’s Tavush for the Homeland opposition movement Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan has called on his supporters to gather for actions of disobedience on June 10 and keep on protesting for 96 hours to "impose their will" on the authorities.

"Today, we must make a decision. We can resolve the problem if starting from tomorrow we are taking to the streets for four days in a row indefatigably to impose our will," he told a rally in Yerevan that was aired by local television channels.

Grass-roots protests against the delimitation and demarcation of the border with Azerbaijan in the Tavush region and ceding four villages, which used to be part of Azerbaijan in the Soviet era but have been controlled by Armenia since the 1990s, to Baku are coordinated by the Tavush for the Homeland movement led by Bagrat Galstanyan, Archbishop of the Diocese of Tavush at the Armenian Apostolic Church. The movement demands Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation blaming him for ceding territories to Azerbaijan.