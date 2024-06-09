Armenian opposition leader calls for gathering for protests on June 10

YEREVAN, June 9. /TASS/. Leader of Armenia’s Tavush for the Homeland opposition movement Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan has called on his supporters to gather for actions of disobedience on June 10 and keep on protesting for 96 hours to "impose their will" on the authorities.

"Today, we must make a decision. We can resolve the problem if starting from tomorrow we are taking to the streets for four days in a row indefatigably to impose our will," he told a rally in Yerevan that was aired by local television channels.