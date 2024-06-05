Top Iranian diplomat says political agendas have no place at IAEA

DUBAI, June 5. /TASS/. Iran’s acting foreign minister, Ali Bagheri Kani, believes that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) should not be used as a vehicle to "settle political scores."

"We have always suggested that governments let the Agency carry on with its special research mission instead of turning it into a venue for settling political scores due to failures they have suffered outside the Agency," ISNA quoted Iran’s acting top diplomat as telling reporters ahead of a Cabinet meeting.

On Monday, the European Troika of Great Britain, Germany, and France submitted a draft resolution to the IAEA Board of Governors, calling for the Islamic republic to cooperate and provide explanations regarding uranium particles at undeclared locations in Iran. The three European countries urged Tehran to reinstate IAEA inspectors there as they called on it to implement the March 4 joint statement on resolving all outstanding issues between Iran and the UN nuclear watchdog.

In turn, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi proposed a range of practical steps toward implementing the statement more actively. The document reflected Tehran’s resolve to provide for IAEA inspection and monitoring as well as readiness on the part of Iran to give the Agency access to three nuclear facilities.