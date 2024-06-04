Biden says some countries will ‘make their own accommodations’ if Ukraine goes down

NEW YORK, June 4. /TASS/. The US fears that some countries including Poland will start pursuing a more independent policy if Kiev is defeated in the conflict in Ukraine, according to US President Joe Biden’s interview with Time magazine.

"The point is, though, that if we ever let Ukraine go down, mark my words, you'll see Poland go, and you'll see all those nations along the actual border of Russia, from the Balkans and Belarus, all those, they're going to make their own accommodations," Biden said.

The president also said US decisions in the next four years "are going to determine the future of Europe for a long time to come."

"That's why we cannot let NATO fail. We have to build that both politically and economically. And militarily, which we're investing significantly," he said.