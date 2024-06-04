Armenian opposition announces plans to carry out major protest in Yerevan on June 9

YEREVAN, June 4. /TASS/. Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, leader of Armenia’s Tavush for the Homeland opposition movement, has announced plans to carry out a major protest in the country’s capital of Yerevan on June 9.

"The authorities say that our movement is on the decline. Then why are you so worried?" he said, addressing his supporters in the churchyard of the St. Ann Church. "We will carry out a major demonstration on Republic Square at 6:30 p.m. on June 9," the archbishop added.

Protests broke out in Armenia after news came about Yerevan’s agreement with Baku on the delimitation of the border in the Tavush Region, with Armenia actually agreeing to cede four villages to Azerbaijan. The Tavush for the Homeland movement demands the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, blaming him for the unilateral handover of land to Azerbaijan.