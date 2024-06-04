Israel, Palestine need to take firm stand on Biden settlement plan — Qatari diplomat

DUBAI, June 4. /TASS/. The parties to the conflict in the Gaza Strip still have not come out for or against US President Joe Biden’s Gaza ceasefire plan, Qatari foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari said.

"To reach an agreement, both parties should make their positions absolutely clear," he told a news conference in Doha, which was aired by the Al Jazeera television channel. "We are waiting for a clear position on the US proposal from Israel, one that is shared by the entire government."

The Qatari diplomat supported Biden’s settlement plan, which, in his words, will "make it possible to immediately put an end to the suffering of Gaza residents, [Israeli] hostages and their families, and to give a roadmap for a lasting ceasefire and the cessation of the crisis."

According to Al-Ansari, Qatar continues its mediatory efforts between Israel and Hamas and wants the parties to clearly articulate their positions on the potential ceasefire deal.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden announced his three-phase Israel-Palestine ceasefire plan, with each phase lasting six weeks. The first stage envisages a complete ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli troops from populated localities in Gaza and the release of hostages held by Hamas in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian inmates from Israeli prisons. Apart from that, the parties are supposed to begin talks during this stage, with the ceasefire staying in place until they reach an agreement.

Phase two provides for the release of all surviving hostages, including the military. The third stage will see the beginning of the reconstruction of the war-devastated Gaza Strip.