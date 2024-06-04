Modi's coalition wins majority of seats in Indian Parliament — election results

NEW DELHI, June 4. /TASS/. The National Democratic Alliance, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, won more than half the seats in the lower house of India's parliament, according to the official results of the vote count.

According to data released after more than 85% of the votes were counted, Modi's coalition won 279 seats in the 543-seat lower house of Parliament.

Opposition coalition I.N.D.I.A. (Indian National Developmental Inclusive), which includes 28 parties, won 205 seats.

In the last elections in 2019, the NDA won 353 seats in the lower house of parliament.

Now Modi will be able to take the post of prime minister for the third time in a row.

The counting of votes continues.