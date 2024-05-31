Detained suspect planned knife attack at Saint-Etienne football stadium during Olympics

PARIS, May 31. /TASS/. The perpetrator, suspected of preparing a terror attack at the Saint-Etienne football stadium during the Olympics, planned to attack the spectators with a knife and was ready to die, French Minister of the Interior Gerald Darmanin said on BFMTV.

"We detained an 18-year-old from Chechnya, who was previously unknown both to the police and counter-intelligence," Darmanin said. "We have determined that he planned and attack at the stadium or close to it. According to the detainee, he was prepared to die in a fight with the police."

Darmanin pointed out that 60% of terror attacks are being carried out with knives. The National anti-terrorist prosecutor’s office of France (PNAT) has commenced an investigation," the minister said, adding that this is the first thwarted terror attack against the Olympics.