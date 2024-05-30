Slovak PM transferred to Bratislava hospital — report

BRATISLAVA, May 30. /TASS/. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who is recovering after a recent attack, has been transferred from a hospital in Banska Bystrica to the country’s capital Bratislava, Markiza television reported.

According to the report, Fico was admitted to the St. Michael's Hospital in the capital.

Miriam Lapunikova, director of the F.D. Roosevelt University Hospital in Banska Bystrica, earlier said the prime minister's condition was steadily improving.

"We believe that his health condition will continue to improve <...> and the recovery process will go very well," she said.

An attempt to assassinate Fico took place in the Slovak town of Handlova on May 15. The politician suffered several gunshot wounds and had to undergo surgery. The assailant, Juraj Cintula, 71, has been charged with a politically-motivated assassination attempt.

Fico has been the prime minister of Slovakia since October 25, 2023. He previously held the post from 2006-2010 and 2012-2018. The official has long criticized the West's strategy on Ukraine, saying the conflict has no military solution and arms supplies to Kiev only lead to casualties.