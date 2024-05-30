Republika Srpska to participate in BiH government agencies solely in its interests — Dodik

BELGRADE, May 30. /TASS/. Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik said its representatives will participate in the government agencies of Bosnia and Herzegovina, which it is part of, to make decisions that are in the interest of Republika Srpska.

"Representatives of Srpska will be in BiH bodies, but they will only make decisions in our interest. And because there are no decisions in our interest, we will hardly make any decisions," he said on X.

Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik said on May 23 the entity would draft a proposal to peacefully split Bosnia and Herzegovina. According to the official, the proposal will envisage that the current economic model stay in place, being adjusted as needed over the next several years. He linked this initiative with the Sarajevo-initiated UN General Assembly resolution on the 1995 genocide in Srebrenica, which he slammed as illegal. He also said that the world community is turning a blind eye to the massacre of around 3,500 ethnic Serbs near Srebrenica during the armed conflict in the early 1990s.

Earlier on Thursday, the cabinet of Republika Srpska decided to set up a working group to study the issue of peaceful division of the Balkan country.

The members of the working group are the entity's interior minister, the justice minister, the heads of the tax and geodesic departments, and some other members of the Republika Srpska leadership.