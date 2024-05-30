Chinese ambassador highlights bright outlook for cooperation with Russia

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing have great prospects for growing together and will work jointly to build a fairer world, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said.

"Dear friends, we now have great potential for further development," he pointed out, addressing the ninth international conference dubbed "Russia and China: Cooperation in a New Era." "We are full of energy. We have great achievements ahead. We need to implement our joint point of view, better understand each other, facilitate our cooperation and contribute to the process of building and developing a beneficial world where the prosperity of all nations will grow," the envoy added.

Zhang emphasized that the good partnership between China and Russia promoted the well-being of people in both countries. "We are under no influence from any third party. We are an example of unity, mutual assistance and cooperation," the ambassador concluded.

The ninth international conference dubbed "Russia and China: Cooperation in a New Era" is taking place in Moscow on May 30-31. The event is organized by the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC) and the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS). Moscow and Beijing take turns in hosting the annual conference based on the Memorandum on Cooperation between the RIAC and the CASS, which was signed on June 25, 2016, during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s official visit to Beijing.

TASS is the general information partner of the conference.