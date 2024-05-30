Ukraine already has right to use Western arms against Russia — NATO chief

MADRID, May 30. /TASS/. Ukraine has, in fact, already been given the greenlight to use Western-supplied weapons to hit military facilities inside Russia, as some countries have never banned Kiev from doing so, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

"The right to self-defense is enshrined in the United Nations Charter," he said in an interview with the Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia. In fact, some NATO allies have never imposed restrictions, Stoltenberg said, adding that such is the case with the United Kingdom and its cruise missiles.

Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell said earlier following an EU defense ministers’ meeting that only a couple of countries were currently willing to remove restrictions on Ukraine’s use of their weapons for strikes inside Russia. Stoltenberg noted at the meeting that NATO members could decide for themselves whether to lift these restrictions. Russian President Vladimir Putin, in turn, stated that if the West moved to allow Ukraine to use its weapons to carry out strikes deep inside Russia, Moscow would have to reconsider setting up a so-called buffer zone.