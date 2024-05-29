German defense minister against sending military instructors to Ukraine

BERLIN, May 29. /TASS/. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said he was against sending military instructors to the territory of Ukraine as he visited the training ground in eastern Germany where the Ukrainian armed forces are trained to use Patriot air defense systems.

According to the minister, no one has yet been able to explain to him "what would be the advantage of instructing on Ukrainian soil".

"The additional effect, which I don't see, does not correlate with the risk and effort that would have to be put, and therefore it is not an option for us," the DPA news agency quoted him as saying.