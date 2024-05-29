Turkish Parliament calls on UN Security Council to urgently stop Israel

ANKARA, May 29. /TASS/. The Parliament of Turkey unanimously approved a resolution calling on the UN Security Council to make a decision to stop the Israeli attacks in Gaza, and calling on the international community to seek the isolation of the Israeli leadership. The vote on this document, entitled "The declaration against the Israeli slaughter in Rafah" took place in the parliament earlier.

"The international community and countries must continue to rapidly make fair and necessary steps involving, for example, the recognition of Palestine. And the Israeli Administration must be completely isolated. First of all, it is necessary to urgently take measures to immediately stop the mass murder. We, as the parliament of Turkey, together with all our institutions, will continue to support Palestine on the international arena. The culprits of the recent attacks on Rafah will not go unpunished. In this regard, we call on the UN Security Council to urgently call a meeting and pass a resolution to end Israeli attacks," the document reads.

The resolution points out that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "and his gang ignore international agreements and legal norms, mindlessly display racism, the likes of which do not exist anywhere in the world." The Israeli "mass murder goes beyond the practice of the apartheid regime and turn into genocide," and "it is up to mankind’s conscience to stop it."

The document points out that "the people who worship the ideas of conscience and justice, condemned the Holocaust and now they similarly condemn the Israeli government, the covers itself with the Holocaust, for its crimes against the people of Gaza and mass murder."

Late on Sunday, the Israeli military carried out a strike at Rafah; at least eight missiles hit the tent camp in the Tell al Sultan area near the UNRWA warehouse. According to the latest reports, at least 40 people were killed, most of them - women and children. The IDF press office said that the General Staff apparatus initiated an investigation into the death of civilians in the strike area.