MEP calls Macron's idea to allow Ukraine strikes against Russia insane

BUDAPEST, May 29. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron's idea to allow Kiev to launch strikes on Russian territory is insane and could lead to a world war, Balazs Hidveghi, a Hungarian MEP and former Hungarian parliamentarian, said.

"Macron allows Ukraine to use French missiles to strike inside Russia. Yet another step towards a world war. We must stop this madness!" he posted on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"In the European elections we must vote for leaders who seek peace," the MEP blogged, referring to the elections to the European Parliament due on June 6-9.

On May 28, French President Emmanuel Macron spoke in favor of allowing Kiev to strike military facilities on Russian territory, from which strikes on Ukraine are launched, using West’s weapons. Macron said that France was only helping to defend the Ukrainian territory, "staying within the previous framework", and did not want an escalation. In turn, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Macron's words were nothing new, being often used in the rhetoric of Western countries.