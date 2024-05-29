Erdogan accuses West of complicity in Israel’s atrocities in Gaza

ISTANBUL, May 29. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused the US and Western countries of being complicit in the bloodshed in the Gaza Strip, while the UN - of inaction.

"No state will be safe until Israel abides by international law and considers itself bound by international law. The world is watching the barbarism of a vampire named Netanyahu live on TV," Erdogan said in parliament at a meeting of the ruling Justice and Development Party faction. "Israel has destroyed humankind in Gaza. Hey, America, that blood is also on your hands. European heads of state and government - you have become partners in this vampirism!" he said at the meeting broadcast by the TRT Haber television channel.

"The United Nations, what good are you in the 21st century if you cannot stop the genocide that the whole of humanity is watching live? If the future of the world depends on five countries [members of the Security Council], what do you need these huge buildings for?" said Erdogan, reiterating his call to hold Israel accountable for crimes against humanity in Gaza.