US can eventually impose trade embargo against Russia — official

WASHINGTON, May 28. /TASS/. The United States can actually introduce a trade embargo against Russian goods in the final equation, Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics Daleep Singh said.

"Well, look, I mean, the history of [trade] embargoes is not a great one. But to the extent that Russia is transforming its economy entirely into a factory for the war machine, we're going to get to the point where de facto that's where we end up [in the trade embargo situation]," Singh said when speaking in the Brookings Institution in Washington.