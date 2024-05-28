Death toll of new IDF strike at refugee camp near Rafah grows to seven

DUBAI, May 28. /TASS/. Seven people were killed in a new Israeli strike at the tent camp for displaced people northwest of the city of Rafah in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera reported.

According to the report, the IDF has resumed the intense shelling of the refugee camp and the Indonesian hospital in the Tell al Sultan District. The Al Mayadeen TV channel reports that people seek to leave this area due to continued bombardments.

On Sunday night, the district was attacked by the IDF; several missiles hit the tent camp, killing at least 40 people - mostly women and children. The IDF press office said that the General Staff has initiated an investigation over the death of civilians at the strike area in Rafah.