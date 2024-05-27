Doctors say Slovak PM Fico’s condition improving after assassination attempt

BRATISLAVA, May 27. /TASS/. Medical staff have confirmed that Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who survived an assassination attempt on May 15, is on the mend, Slovak Radio reported referring to sources in the republic's government.

On Monday, a medical checkup was conducted on Fico. According to the radio, the team of doctors concluded that the prime minister's condition is slowly getting better.

An armed attack on Fico took place in the western Slovakian town of Handlova on May 15. The politician suffered gunshot wounds and had to undergo surgery. Juraj Cintula, 71, has been charged with a politically-motivated assassination attempt.

Robert Fico served as Slovak prime minister in 2006-10 and 2012-18, becoming PM again on October 25, 2023. The politician has long been critical of the West’s Ukraine strategy, emphasizing that there is no military solution to the conflict, while weapons supplies to Kiev are only leading to numerous casualties.