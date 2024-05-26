Israeli military identifies 15 missile launches from Lebanon during day — IDF

TEL AVIV, May 26. /TASS/. Fifteen missile launches were made from Lebanon at norther Israel during the day, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said, adding that it retaliated the launches.

"Throughout the day (Sunday), approximately 15 launches were identified from Lebanon toward the area of Shlomi in northern Israel, and several additional launches toward the areas of Malkia and Avivim. No injuries were reported. The IDF struck the sources of the fire," it said.

Apart from that, according to the IDF, the Israeli military hit two Hezbollah terrorists in the area of Ayta ash Shab and a Hezbollah terrorist "exiting a military structure in the area of Naqoura.".