China calls on US to observe One China principle — diplomat

BEIJING, May. 24. /TASS/. China calls on the United States to speak up against Taiwan’s independence and stick to the One China principle, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

"If the United States really wants to preserve peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, it should strictly abide by the One China principle and be against Taiwan’s separation [from mainland China]," he told a briefing when asked what Beijing thinks about the position of a number of high-ranking US officials who, amid China’s military drills around the island, insist that the Chinese side demonstrate restraint.

The Chinese diplomat recalled that the tension in the Taiwan Strait stems from Taipei’s intention to leverage its ties with Washington to separate from China while "certain forces" in the United States "are seeking to control China via Taiwan under the guise of maintaining regional peace and stability."

He stressed that Beijing would not tolerate anyone supporting the Taiwanese separatists under any pretext and that the One China principle is widely supported globally.

"Fighting for Taiwan’s independence is a road to nowhere and those pandering to supporters of the island’s so-called independence are only hurting themselves," Wang said, adding that his country would defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity and would do all it can to terminate any attempts at separating the island from mainland China.

Drills around Taiwan

Lai Ching-te, 64, previously deputy head of Taiwan’s government, won the election for the island’s top office on January 13 with 40.05% of the vote. The inauguration ceremony was held on Monday. According to China’s Central Television, Lai’s speech at the inauguration ceremony was geared to trigger destabilization in the Taiwan Strait and was "full of lies and deceit."

On Thursday, the Eastern Theater Command the People's Liberation Army (PLA) announced the Joint Sward-2024 exercise around Taiwan on May 23 and 24, meant to be a "serious warning" for the separatist forces.

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the Kuomintang’s remaining forces headed by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) were defeated in the Chinese Civil War and took refuge on the island. Taiwan has preserved the flag and several other symbols of the Republic of China that had existed before the Communists took over the mainland. According to China’s official position, which is supported by most countries, including Russia, the Island of Taiwan is one of China’s provinces.