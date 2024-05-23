Zaporozhye NPP disconnected from main power supply — IAEA

VIENNA, May 23. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) was disconnected from the main 750 kV external power supply line on Thursday, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said.

"ZNPP lost connection to its sole remaining 750kV off-site power line this afternoon due to reported short circuit, leaving it reliant on single back-up line," the agency said on its X page.

According to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, the "power cut again underlines extremely precarious nuclear safety and security [situation] at ZNPP during conflict."