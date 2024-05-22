WASHINGTON, May 22. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken claimed that it is up to Ukraine to decide whether to carry out strikes deep into Russian territory, but refrained from saying if Washington is ready to withdraw the restrictions on the use of US-made weapons for Kiev.

Speaking at the hearing in the House Committee on Foreign Affairs he claimed that the Department of State did not work on provision and support of attacks beyond Ukraine. Still, he said, Ukraine will have to make its own decisions, and it will make it, he said, adding that he wants to make sure that Ukraine receives the vehicles it needs.

On Tuesday, Politico reported that a group of US lawmakers demands that the US Administration authorize Ukraine to carry out strikes at Russian territory with US-made weapons. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in this regard that there are many hotheads in the Congress, who would like to provoke even greater tensions and who generally follow the general course of Washington’s foreign policy, which aims to provoke the war until the last Ukrainian.