Lavrov leaves entry in book of condolences at Iranian Embassy in Moscow

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has left an entry in the book of condolences at the Iranian Embassy in Moscow over the death of President Ebrahim Raisi and that country's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a helicopter crash.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of the tragic death of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other Iranian statesmen in a helicopter crash," Lavrov wrote, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s said on Telegram.

The Russian minister noted that he recalls with warmth the meetings with the Iranian president and foreign minister.

"They were true patriots of their country and their people, and did a lot to strengthen the strategic partnership between the Russian Federation and the Islamic Republic of Iran," he said.

"I am offering my condolences to the families of the victims. I wish them fortitude. I am confident that the wise Iranian people will withstand this test with honor and continue the comprehensive development of their country," Lavrov went on to say.

On May 19, a helicopter carrying the Iranian president crashed in Iran’s Eastern Azerbaijan Province. Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, East Azerbaijan Province Governor Malek Rahmati and Tabriz Imam Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem were also onboard the helicopter. Iranian Red Crescent Society head Pir Hossein Kolivand said that all passengers and crew of the helicopter were killed in the crash. A commission has been created to investigate the causes of the disaster. First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber became the acting President of Iran. Early presidential elections are scheduled for June 28.